GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $809,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

TTD stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

