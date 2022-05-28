GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $796,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -459.77%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

