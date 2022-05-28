Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.17%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,198.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth about $2,193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $3,196,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

