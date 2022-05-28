Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 459,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Shares of GROM stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 3,502,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,703. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.