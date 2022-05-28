Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 917 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.