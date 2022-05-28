Greytown Advisors Inc. Makes New $773,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSBD opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

GSBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

