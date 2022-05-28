Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1,329.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

