Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $13.24 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

