Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after buying an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

