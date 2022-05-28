GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

