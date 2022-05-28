Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $67,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.