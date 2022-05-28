Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS opened at $29.22 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

