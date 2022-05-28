Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,348 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

