Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,486 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 465.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Thor Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 48,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after buying an additional 174,697 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

