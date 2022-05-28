Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,704. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $79.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.