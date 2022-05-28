Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 258.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $255.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.44 and a 200-day moving average of $287.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.62 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

