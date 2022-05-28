Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,935. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

SBAC opened at $347.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.97. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.