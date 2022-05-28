Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $7,595,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock worth $368,365 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.