Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

