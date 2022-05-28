Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

APTV stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

