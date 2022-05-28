Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 4,751 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

