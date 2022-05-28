Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 19,246 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 511.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

