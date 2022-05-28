Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.14.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

