GoldMining’s (GLDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoldMining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of GLDG opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
