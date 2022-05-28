GoldMining’s (GLDG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoldMining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GLDG opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in GoldMining by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GoldMining by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

