Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,882,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $397,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 265,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,088,000.

BATS EZU opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

