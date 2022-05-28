Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of RingCentral worth $446,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.68.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.