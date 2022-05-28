Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 240,552 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $133,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. 1,193,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,056. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.87.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RJF. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

