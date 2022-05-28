Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,434,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 91.92% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $363,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 621.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

GSID stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

