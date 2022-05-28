Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $382.21 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $382,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.37 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.30.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

