Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $126.80 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $126,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,967,000 after purchasing an additional 467,596 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,229,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,939. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

