Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $124.72 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $124,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. 776,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,516. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

