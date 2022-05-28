Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Cadence Design Systems worth $359,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $122.04 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,043 shares of company stock valued at $43,262,888 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

