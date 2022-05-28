Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,540,583 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.50% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $406,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

