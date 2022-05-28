Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 701,695 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,151,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,695 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $129,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after buying an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 3,787,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,558. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

