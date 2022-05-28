Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 49,891 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Catalent worth $125,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Catalent by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. 791,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

