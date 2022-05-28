Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 49,891 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Catalent worth $125,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Catalent by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
CTLT stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. 791,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.
CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.
Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
