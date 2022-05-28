GoldBlocks Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (GB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $35,847.17 and $3.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00192839 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00309354 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars.

