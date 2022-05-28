Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 2,705,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

