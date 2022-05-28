Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 92.9% in May

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,256. Glucose Health has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
About Glucose Health (Get Rating)
