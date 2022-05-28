Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,718. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter.

