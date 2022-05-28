Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.04

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.25 ($0.14). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.81. The stock has a market cap of £31.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of €0.18 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

