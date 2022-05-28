GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

