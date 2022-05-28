Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 35,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,371,000.

NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 381,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,230. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

