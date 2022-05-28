Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 35,346 Shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 3.02% of World Quantum Growth Acquisition worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WQGA stock remained flat at $$9.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 253,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and the financial technology sectors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

