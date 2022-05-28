Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 175,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,647. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 4,094,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,937. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.