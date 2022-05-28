Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 149,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 923,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.