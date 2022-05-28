Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Planet Labs PBC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

PL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,507. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

