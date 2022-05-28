Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $33.08 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 1.6% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $17.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,500. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

