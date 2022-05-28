Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Integral Ad Science worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of IAS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. 285,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,798. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -36.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

