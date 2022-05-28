Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up 1.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SEA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SEA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.91.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

