Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $14.22 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the period. Option Care Health accounts for 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Option Care Health worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,002 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,743,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 1,400,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,660. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

